Israeli source in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s entourage commented on the continuation of talks on the hostage deal ahead of the meeting between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.



"Hamas is making all sorts of empty claims about humanitarian aid. There is concern about some Hamas deception before the next rounds. The delegation will leave for Doha on Saturday to deal with matters concerning the first phase of the deal. Israel will positively consider the possibility of extending the first phase of the deal," the source said.



He responded to the briefing that President Trump does not want to see Hamas in Gaza, saying: "We are seeing things eye to eye. Hamas will not be in Gaza. The US also understands the problematic nature of the Palestinian Authority as a body that supports terror and acts against Israel on the international level."



Trump and Netanyahu will meet at the White House at 11 p.m. Israel time and are expected to also hold a press conference.



Netanyahu's main message to Trump will be that "Israel will not be able to concede on its demand for ending Hamas' rule in Gaza and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, as part of the agreements for the continuation of the hostage deal."