US special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff met last Thursday at Beilinson Hospital with the four female soldiers who were released a week ago, after a long period in Hamas captivity.

The returnees thanked the envoy, President Trump, and all those involved in securing their release.

Witkoff replied: "President Trump, he could not be more happy."

He added: "The people of the US stand with you, the President stands with you, and we have a common goal - to bring everybody home so every family could have this moment.