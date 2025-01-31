The White House said on Friday that it applauded the release of three Israelis and five Thai nationals by Hamas a day earlier.

"The White House applauds the release of eight additional hostages from Hamas captivity thanks to the ceasefire secured by President Trump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"The President remains committed to the release of all remaining hostages. And they should never have been taken by the brutal terrorist group in the first place," she added.

“I think President Trump’s working meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister next week emphasizes his continued support for Israel and ensuring that brutal terrorists in that region have hell to pay,” said Leavitt, referencing Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Asked about Trump’s policy on Iran, Leavitt said, “I think the President has actually made his position on Iran very clear, and he made that clear when there were the negotiations about the ceasefire, which we know obviously is now in place and the deadline on that ceasefire has continued. He said that Hamas and Iranian-backed terrorists would have hell to pay if that ceasefire didn't move forward, and then quickly thereafter it did.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)