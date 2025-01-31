US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet twice in Washington on Tuesday, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Friday.

A working meeting is expected around noon Eastern Time, and the two leaders will later have an informal dinner with their spouses, the report said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed, during a press briefing on Friday, that Netanyahu will be at the White House on Tuesday for a working meeting with Trump.

Trump earlier this week invited Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House. The Prime Minister's Office announced that Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during Trump's second term.

The announcement came one week after Trump's inauguration and a little over a week after the start of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, that was reached thanks to Trump's intervention before he took office.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza and efforts to extend the ceasefire beyond the six weeks of the agreement's first phase. They will also likely discuss the Iranian issue and the ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Israel this week, where he met with Netanyahu. He later toured the Netzarim Corridor with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

On Thursday, Witkoff met with the families of hostages and spoke with them about their ordeal.

''President Trump sends his best blessings,'' he told the families. ''I just want you to know that the people of the United States are with you.''

