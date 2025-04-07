An Egyptian source told the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the Egyptian proposal for an agreement with Hamas, presented to representatives of the terrorist organization, includes the release of about eight Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire that would last between 40 and 70 days.

According to the report, the proposal was formulated in an attempt to bridge the positions of the parties: Hamas initially demanded the release of only two live hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, while Israel demanded the release of half of the remaining hostages.

It was reported in Qatar that a delegation of senior Hamas officials is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming hours to meet with Egyptian officials and discuss the proposal with them.

The Egyptian proposal further stipulated that Israel would stop its attacks against Hamas in exchange for the release of the hostages and allow the entry of aid from the beginning of the agreement. It would also release terrorists in exchange for the hostages, and at the same time, negotiations would be renewed on the implementation of the second and third phases of the January ceasefire agreement.

It was reported in Egypt that the Egyptian proposal is also expected to come up in a conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump this evening.