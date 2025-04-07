Israel confirmed this evening (Monday) that it had received an Egyptian proposal for a compromise offer on a hostage deal. However, an Israeli official said that Israel will not accept the offer because of the demand for guarantees for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.

An Egyptian source had told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the proposal for an agreement with Hamas, which was presented to representatives of the terrorist organization, includes the release of about eight Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire that would last between 40 and 70 days.

Hamas asked for guarantees that Israel would maintain the ceasefire after the hostages are released and therefore the Egyptian offer stipulated that the eight hostages would not be released all at once but over the course of a week.

Israel, in return, would stop the attacks against Hamas and resume the entry of aid into Gaza. In addition, Israel would also release terrorists in exchange for the hostages. At the same time, negotiations will be renewed on the second and third phases of the January deal.

Earlier this evening, a meeting was held between Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Netanyahu, following which an Israeli source in the Prime Minister's entourage said that "there are movements in Hamas and tonight's meeting is critical. There is full coordination between Israel and the US. An effort is being made to release as many hostages as possible in the near future, and the message coordinated with Trump is always of decisive significance, and in these moments in particular."