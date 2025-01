Aviva Siegel, who was released from Hamas captivity in a previous hostage deal in November 2023, was filmed reacting to the news that her husband Keith is one of the three hostages who will be released tomorrow.

She was filmed running towards her daughter Shir as she announced: "Dad is coming!" and "Dad is on the list!"

Siegel, 65, will be released tomorrow along with Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon after 484 days in captivity and 14 months after his wife was released.