Terrorist Rashid Al-Rashq, who planned to assassinate former minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was released on Thursday from prison as part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, to his home in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Ben Gvir said in response, "The release of the terrorist Rashid Al-Rashq, who planned to assassinate me and carry out additional attacks in the Old City of Jerusalem, along with the disturbing list of terrorists who were released with him as part of the shameful deal – including the murderer from Jenin Zakaria Zubeidi, who returns to the center of terror, and Attallah, the rapist who is released a short drive from the home of the prison guard he raped, alongside a long list of murderers and rapists - is a badge of shame of surrender and of a reckless agreement."

He added, "It turns out that the lives of citizens and public figures are worth nothing. The return of hostages must only be achieved by cutting off electricity, stopping fuel and humanitarian aid, and not by endangering the lives of all Israeli citizens."

A total of 110 terrorists were released on Thursday , in exchange for three Israeli hostages, IDF soldier Agam Berger, and civilians Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes.

On Thursday afternoon, Israel temporarily paused the release of the terrorists after mobs of violent Gazans surrounded Yehud and Mozes in Khan Yunis, as they were handed over to the Red Cross.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read.