110 terrorists will be released tomorrow (Thursday) in exchange for the hostages Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Mozes - 33 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering Jews.

50 terrorists will be released in exchange for IDF lookout Agam Berger, 20 of whom were serving life sentences for murder. 30 terrorists will be released in exchange for each of the other two hostages, 60 in total, 13 of whom were serving life sentences for murder.

A total of 33 terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment, 47 terrorists sentenced to various prison terms, and 30 young and female terrorists will be released tomorrow.

Some of the terrorists who will be released will be deported to foreign countries or the Gaza Strip and will not enter the territories of Israel or Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Prison Service is preparing operationally and custodially for the process of releasing the imprisoned terrorists after receiving the list of security prisoners expected to be released from the various prisons tomorrow.

Upon their arrival at the absorption points tomorrow, the terrorists will be identified by representatives of the Red Cross and will wait until the Israeli hostages arrive in Israel before their release.

After receiving approval from political authorities, the terrorists will be transported from the Ofer prison by the Red Cross to the release point in Judea and Samaria, and by officers from the Israeli Prison Service, to the Kerem Shalom crossing point.