MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) denounced the release ceremonies and parades Hamas held before turning over the hostages.

"We rejoice in the return of our beloved Agam, Arbel, and Gadi, but the horrifying images from Gaza underscore: this is not an absolute victory - it is an absolute failure from a reckless deal on a scale never seen before," Ben-Gvir declared.

''The government could have stopped the bloodthirsty crowd now attempting to lynch our hostages by halting humanitarian aid, fuel, electricity, and water, and militarily pulverizing them until they themselves plead to return our hostages, but chose the path of surrender to human monsters. It's not too late to recover," he stated.

Videos from the release of hostages Arbel Yehud and 80-year-old Gadi Moses showed them being marched through a large crowd of Palestinians on the way to the Red Cross convoy. The release took place on a stage with declarations against Israel in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

Prime Minister Netanyahu likewise condemned the scenes and demanded that the mediating countries put a stop to them.