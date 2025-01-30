US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday held an introductory call with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Department of Defense Spokesman John Ullyot said in a readout of the call that Hegseth reaffirmed “the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.”

“Secretary Hegseth emphasized that under President Trump's leadership, the United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself, and that Israel is a model ally for the region,” the statement added.

Hegseth “also reiterated that the United States is committed to deepening the bilateral security relationship to enhance Israel's ability to address regional threats and ensure that Israel has the capabilities it needs. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact moving forward.”

Earlier this week, Hegseth spoke by phone to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A senior US Defense official said the two “held an introductory call today to discuss the unbreakable bond that exists between the United States and Israel.”

“Both leaders discussed the importance of advancing mutual security interests and priorities, especially in the face of persistent threats. The Secretary stressed that the United States is fully committed, under President Trump's leadership, to ensure that Israel has the capabilities it needs to defend itself,” the official added.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” stated the official.

Netanyahu’s office also issued a statement on the phone call, saying the Prime Minister congratulated Hegseth on his appointment.

“Secretary Hegseth noted his many years of support for the State of Israel and his friendship with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and promised that the US would stand shoulder to shoulder alongside Israel and was fully committed to its security,” added the statement.

Hegseth was sworn in as Defense Secretary on Saturday, hours after the Senate confirmed his nomination.