US President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that Netanyahu may visit the United States next week or “sometime in the not so distant future.”

Trump did not provide any further details about the potential visit by Netanyahu. The Prime Minister visited Washington in February, where he met with Trump and other senior members of his administration. Trump and Netanyahu held a joint press conference in which Trump announced his plan for the Gaza Strip.

The President’s comment came after Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the Prime Minister and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had spoken with Trump.

According to the statement, the three leaders discussed the Hungarian decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court and the next steps that may be taken on the issue.

Netanyahu arrived for his visit to Hungary on Thursday and is scheduled to remain in Hungary through the weekend.

The Prime Minister and his wife, Sara, were welcomed by Orban, his wife, and an honor guard at a ceremony in Budapest.

During the ceremony, Israel's national anthem, Hatikva, was played.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Presidential Palace. The two discussed increasing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and energy.