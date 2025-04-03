The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has given its approval to Mike Huckabee’s nomination as the next US ambassador to Israel, clearing the way for a full Senate vote on his confirmation.

In a vote held Wednesday, Republican senators unanimously supported Huckabee’s appointment, while Democrats uniformly opposed it.

Senator John Boozman (R-AR), who introduced Huckabee at his March 25 nomination hearing, expressed strong support for his confirmation.

“I’m pleased Gov. Mike Huckabee’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel was approved by the Foreign Relations Committee and is headed to the Senate floor,” Boozman stated. “His deep understanding and love for Israel and its people will undoubtedly make him an exceptional ambassador.”

With the committee approval secured, Huckabee’s nomination now moves to the Senate floor, though a date for the final vote has yet to be scheduled.

US President Donald Trump announced Huckabee’s selection for the post on November 12, shortly after his election. Huckabee’s nomination was officially filed with the Senate on February 11.