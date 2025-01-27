Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke by phone on Sunday.

A senior US Defense official said the two “held an introductory call today to discuss the unbreakable bond that exists between the United States and Israel.”

“Both leaders discussed the importance of advancing mutual security interests and priorities, especially in the face of persistent threats. The Secretary stressed that the United States is fully committed, under President Trump's leadership, to ensure that Israel has the capabilities it needs to defend itself,” the official added.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” stated the official.

Netanyahu’s office also issued a statement on the phone call, saying the Prime Minister congratulated Hegseth on his appointment.

“Secretary Hegseth noted his many years of support for the State of Israel and his friendship with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and promised that the US would stand shoulder to shoulder alongside Israel and was fully committed to its security,” added the statement.

Hegseth was sworn in as Defence Secretary on Saturday, hours after the Senate confirmed his nomination.

A former host on Fox News, Hegseth visited Israel in 2018 on a special tour organized by Dr. Joseph Frager . During that visit, Hegseth was a guest of honor at an Arutz Sheva conference on US-Israel relations organized in cooperation with Young Israel.

Hegseth also toured Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus), a visit which was organized by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council.