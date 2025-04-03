A group of 15 Senate Democrats on Thursday backed resolutions introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to halt billions of dollars in US arms sales and military aid to Israel, Axios reported, though the measures were overwhelmingly rejected.

The two resolutions, aimed at preventing the sale of $8.8 billion in bombs and other munitions to Israel, were defeated by votes of 15-82 and 15-83.

The initiative, which drew no support from Republican senators, exposed a growing rift within the Democratic Party.

Among those voting in favor of Sanders’ resolutions were Democratic Senators Richard Durbin (IL), Martin Heinrich (NM), Mazie Hirono (HI), Ben Ray Luján (NM), Tim Kaine (VA), Andy Kim (NJ), Ed Markey (MA), Jeff Merkley (OR), Chris Murphy (CT), Brian Schatz (HI), Tina Smith (MN), Chris Van Hollen (MD), Elizabeth Warren (MA), and Peter Welch (VT).

Notably, several Senate Democrats facing reelection in 2026 voted against the resolutions, a move that could shield them from criticism from more moderate and pro-Israel constituents while drawing ire from the progressive wing of the party. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mark Warner (D-VA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Jack Reed (D-RI) all opposed Sanders’ proposal.

Sanders last week announced his intention to introduce the resolutions aimed at blocking arms sales to Israel, citing the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza following Israel’s military campaign and its decision to suspend aid deliveries to the enclave.

“(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has clearly violated US and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage,” Sanders charged.

Last November, the US Senate voted against an effort by Sanders to block the sale of offensive weapons to Israel amid concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza.

The first resolution was voted down by a majority of 79 to 18, while the second one was voted down as well, though 19 lawmakers voted in favor of that one.

Sanders is one of Israel’s fiercest critics in Congress, having last year boycotted Netanyahu’s Congress speech while branding the Prime Minister a “war criminal”.