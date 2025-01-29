Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Jenin refugee camp today (Wednesday) along with Central Command Commander Major General Avi Bluth, Judea and Samaria Division Commander Yaki Dolf, and the commander of the Menashe Brigade.

The Defense Minister held a field assessment meeting and stated that the operation will be expanded to other terror camps. He emphasized the need to fully implement the policy of eliminating terrorists and their infrastructure without allowing terror to return once the operation is completed.

He spoke with commanders and soldiers, acknowledging the large quantities of weapons confiscated in the camp which were comparable to those in Gaza. He thanked them for their efforts in securing the settlements and the safety of Israeli citizens.

Katz said: "We have declared war on Palestinian terror in Judea and Samaria. Operation Wall of Iron aims to dismantle the terror infrastructure built in Palestinian refugee camps, funded and armed by Iran. The IDF is operating in the Jenin refugee camp for the neutralization of terrorists and destruction of terror infrastructures - as observed today."

"The Jenin refugee camp will not revert to its previous state. After completing the operation, IDF forces will remain in the camp to ensure that terror does not return. I send a clear message to the Palestinian Authority: stop funding terror and the murder of Jews, and start seriously fighting terror. Those who fund terrorist families and educate their children for the destruction of Israel are endangering themselves."

Head of Kedumim Council, Uzell Vatik, praised Katz's declaration: "The change in the Ministry of Defense offers hope that we are at the threshold of a new era regarding the fight against terror and subjugation of our enemies. For months, we have been demanding the declaration of war here, asserting that combat efforts should be systematically carried out in terror cities and terrorist nests, rather than in the defense of roads."

"I commend Minister Israel Katz's efforts. Great tasks lie ahead, and recent decisions indicate a change in conception and a departure from the status quo in Judea and Samaria," he added.