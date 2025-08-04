As part of a joint operation on Sunday night, forces from the Yamam, the Duvdevan Unit, and the ISA operated in the Qabatiya area to thwart and apprehend terrorist cells from the Jenin area.

These terrorists had fled Jenin following the counterterrorism operations in northern Samaria over the past seven months.

Yamam forces, directed by the ISA, operated in Mirka in Jenin overnight, in order to apprehend one of the terrorists from the cell. During the operation, the terrorist tried to escape while he was armed. He was eliminated by the forces using fire and additional technological means.

Hamas identified the terrorist as Yusuf Emad Al-Amer.

Simultaneously, IDF and ISA forces operated in Qabatiya and apprehended an active terrorist in the Jenin Terrorist Network, along with two of his accomplices. Following searches in the area, an M16 rifle and a magazine were located.

During an additional operation overnight, an M4 rifle, a hunting rifle, and a handgun were located.