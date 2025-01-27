The border authority of Syria's new government said on Sunday it intercepted weapons intended for smuggling to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Anadolu reported, citing Syria’s official SANA news agency.

According to the report, the General Border Security Administration confiscated the weapons near the city of Serghaya, located approximately 36 kilometers from Damascus.

Details regarding the type and quantity of the seized weapons were not provided.

The previous Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad permitted Iranian weapons shipments to pass through Syria on their way to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel was accused many times in recent years of being behind strikes in Syrian territory targeting those weapons shipments to Hezbollah. Israel did not comment on most of those reports

Assad was toppled in early December by rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, who is now Syria’s de facto leader.

HTS was once a part of Al-Nusra Front, which is Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch, and is labeled a terrorist organization by many Western governments.