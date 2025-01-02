Arab media outlets reported on Thursday evening that Israel struck facilities belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, east of the city of Aleppo.

The Saudi television channel Al-Hadath reported that "the attacks in Syria, which appear to be Israeli, targeted defense factories in the area of the city of As-Safira, east of Aleppo,” adding that the city has “some of the largest defense factories in Syria."

Russian news agency Sputnik claimed that three Israeli fighter jets flew over the city of Aleppo and fired several missiles, which were aimed at military factories and scientific research centers.

The report further stated that large fires broke out and continuous explosions were heard from the sites that were attacked.

Israel has not yet commented on the reports.

Following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime last month, the IDF took hold of strategic positions in Syrian territory to prevent a Jihadist threat on the communities of the Golan and northern Israel.

Earlier this week, IDF troops were filmed for the first time operating in the town of Quneitra in southern Syria.

According to Syrian sources and Sky News Arabia, the Israeli troops entered deep into the town, took positions near public buildings, and even demanded that officials evacuate the buildings.