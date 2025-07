מעצר מחבלים שפעלו מטעם "כוח קודס" צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops from the Alexandroni Brigade, operating under Division 210 and in coordination with Unit 504 field investigators, carried out a nighttime operation on Monday to arrest a terror cell activated by Iran’s Quds Force.

The operation took place in the Tel Qudna area of southern Syria.

This marks the second targeted overnight operation in the past week by Division 210 forces to detain Iranian-linked operatives posing a threat to Israeli security forces and the State of Israel.