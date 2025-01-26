Adi Alexander told the New York Post that he is "100% confident" US President Donald Trump will continue exerting pressure ensure the release of his son Edan from Hamas captivity following the release of seven hostages over the last week.

“The job is still not done — it’s still not done for the American hostages," Alexander told the paper. “Our American mediators or negotiators, they need to push forward to get our son back.”

“The president stated privately and publicly he doesn’t want the war to continue,” he added. “He’s now in office, [and] this pressure will be continued from the White House. I’m 100% confident about it."

Edan Alexander immigrated to Israel from New Jersey. He was kidnapped on October 7, 2023 from the Kissufim Crossing and has been held hostage in Gaza ever since.

In November 2024, the Hamas terrorist organization published a propaganda video showing Edan still alive and asking then-President-elect Donald Trump to free him.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the Alexander family following the release of the video. In a statement from his office following the conversation, Netanyahu noted that the video is "cruel psychological warfare."

In their conversation, Netanyahu stressed to the family that "he feels the suffering that Idan – and the hostages and their families – are enduring, and promised that Israel is determined to take every action to bring them back home, together with all of the hostages held by the enemy."

Seven American citizens remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, three of whom are believed to still be alive, including Idan.

33 hostages are set to be released over six weeks during the first phase of the current ceasefire deal. Seven hostages have been released so far under the agreement. Yesterday, four hostages were released, IDF lookouts Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev.

A week ago, Hamas released civilian hostages Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen.