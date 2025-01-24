Families of some of the hostages held in Gaza spoke on Friday morning to the press, urging that the government implement the second and third stages of a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal to ensure that every hostage returns home.

Negotiations for the second and third stages of the ceasefire will begin on the 16th day of the first stage. If agreements are not reached, Israel is expected to return to fighting in Gaza.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of hostage Yonatan Samerano, said, "We started Sunday morning with news about Oron Shaul. After more than 10 years, Oron's mother closes a circle. That same Sunday, while we're processing this incredible closure, Romi, Emily, and Doron returned - those moments when they run to their mothers are what I and other families have been dreaming and imagining for 16 months. I call from here to the Prime Minister and negotiating team - you're doing excellent work - do whatever is necessary to bring everyone back, to the last hostage. We ask you to ensure phase two of the deal is agreed upon before finishing the current phrase. We cannot continue living in uncertainty. All hostages must return, and none of them has time left."

Vicky Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, said, "This week we were moved to watch images of mothers embracing their daughters, but our hearts break thinking that my son Nimrod and other men remain behind, and each day they're there poses a real danger to their lives. The worry that the deal won't be fully implemented gnaws at us all. All senior officials openly say that stopping the deal means a death sentence for those left behind. How is it possible that my son Nimrod and other men who fought to protect us civilians would be abandoned to death? We must ensure that the second phase is implemented and all remaining hostages return - we cannot let up for a moment."

Yehuda Cohen, Nimrod's father, met Tuesday with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, aiming to convince him to use arrest warrants to advance the hostage deal. It is believed that he asked Khan to use the arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November to push for the deal, essentially using them as leverage against the government and Netanyahu.

At the meeting, the father also wants to discuss judicial reform and the decision not to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7th.

Ella Ben Ami, daughter of captivity survivor Raz Ben Ami and Ohad Ben Ami, added, "I stand here now next to my family, the hostages' family, at my new home, the Hostages Square. The first phase is being implemented; we saw Romi, Emily, and Doron embracing their families. This cannot stop. I stand here today in a complex situation, where my father is in the first phase of the deal. Every person released from captivity is an entire world, and everyone deserves to be here - the living to begin their rehabilitation journey, and the murdered for proper burial. Each and every one of them deserves to be home. To our loved ones in captivity, stay strong, you'll be home soon."