Hamas captivity survivor Emily Damari responded this evening (Monday) to the elimination of the terrorist who held her captive after she was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

In a post on her Instagram account, Damari welcomed the news and stated: "One of many. Yes, there should be many more good news like this and we will hold them accountable for it all, God willing. But the real victory will be when Gali, Ziv and the other 48 hostages return."

"I remember his face that day when he transferred me to the tunnels deep beneath the ground. Where there’s no air, no light, and no will to live. Above us, we could hear planes, bombs, and an entire war unfolding. Then he looked at me with the smile of a deceiver and told me 'That's it, tomorrow you’re going home.'"

"And no, he didn’t say that because it was true. He said it so I would start to have hope. So I would wait and wait, and nothing would happen. I looked at him and told him he was a liar (and if you knew what it’s like to tell a terrorist the word liar...). He looked at me angrily and asked, 'Me? A liar? Why do you think that?' And I said to him, 'Because I hear the planes. There’s no ceasefire and no deal close.' And sadly, between the two of us, I was right," Damari wrote.

The elimination took place about a month ago. Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita entered Israeli territory during the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7 and held Emily Damari in his home at the beginning of the war.

According to statements from the Shin Bet and the IDF, he played a central role in Hamas’s terrorist activities, and Damari’s captivity in his home demonstrated his direct involvement in the atrocities committed by Hamas