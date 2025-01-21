Yehuda, father of kidnapped Nimrod Cohen, will meet today (Tuesday) with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, aiming to convince him to use arrest warrants to advance the hostage deal.

According to Kan, the father is expected to request the prosecutor to work with the Israeli government to end the war and implement the second phase of the deal, during which his son Nimrod is expected to be released. They are expected to meet face-to-face after the father met with Khan's team last month.

The father is likely to ask Khan to use the arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November to push for the deal, essentially using them as leverage against the government and Netanyahu.

At the meeting, the father also wants to discuss judicial reform and the decision not to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7th.

The father's request to meet the prosecutor occurs amid concerns from coalition elements and even the Prime Minister himself about the possibility of violating the agreement and continuing the fighting.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu presented ministers with a text including a commitment to resume fighting until Hamas is destroyed if understandings with the terrorist organization are not reached regarding the implementation of phases B and C of the hostage release plan.

Cohen declared his intentions in the Knesset last week, which sparked the anger of several Knesset members, including Eliyahu Revivo, who burst out at him due to his statements.

The father said: "I support international law, and since the Israeli government, supported by the coalition, has wronged and betrayed the State of Israel, I am forced as a father of a kidnapped soldier and as a father of a soldier currently serving in the army, as a father of a reserve officer, to go to the ICC to support the arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu."

"He is committing war crimes against Israeli soldiers by extending a senseless war for over a year; 400 soldiers have already been killed in Gaza, so if supporting these arrest warrants pushes Netanyahu to put aside his private interests to pursue the deal and comply with it to the end until the last hostage is freed, then I will do it. The Israeli government and the coalition supporting it have betrayed the State of Israel," he added.