US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar Thursday to emphasize the United States’ steadfast support for Israel, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

During the conversation, Rubio congratulated the Sa'ar on the recently-freed hostages and the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza and welcomed continued flow of aid into Gaza.

The Secretary also commended the Foreign Minister on Israel’s successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and the ongoing efforts to implement the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon and conveyed the mutual understanding that the pursuit of peace in the region requires addressing the threats posed by Iran.

Rubio was confirmed by the US Senate earlier this week, in a swift and unanimous vote on Inauguration Day.

A Republican senator from Florida, Rubio is considered one of Trump’s least controversial nominees. The vote was decisive at 99-0.