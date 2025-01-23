US President Donald Trump on Thursday commented on the Iranian nuclear saga, and said it would be “nice” if the issues with Iran can be worked out without Israel striking its military facilities.

Asked by reporters whether he would support a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “I’m not going to answer that” and added he would be holding meetings with various senior officials on the matter.

“Hopefully that can be worked out without having to worry about it. It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step,” Trump added.

“Iran will hopefully make a deal, and if they don’t make a deal that’s okay too,” said the President.

Trump denied a report in the Financial Times which said he would appoint his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as responsible for handling Washington's diplomacy with Iran, but did add that Witkoff is “good at negotiations”.

The President also commented on the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, and again stressed the importance of implementing it.

“The deal should hold, but if it doesn’t there will be a lot of problems,” he stated.