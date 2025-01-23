A delegation of senior members of the Yesha Council participated in the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump in Washington, in what was described as a "historic visit" symbolizing strengthened ties between the communities in Judea and Samaria and the new American administration. The Yesha Council welcomed the removal of American sanctions on the communities and concluded the visit as successful and significant.

During the visit, the delegation held a series of meetings with senior officials from the new administration and members of Congress, including Congressman Mike Lawler, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator James Lankford, and even the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

In these meetings, the importance of cooperation between nations was emphasized, along with the understanding that “advancing the interests of Israel and the communities is primarily the responsibility of the Israeli government,” as noted by members of the delegation.

At the end of the joint visit, the delegation held meetings in Congress and issued a joint statement there.

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz: “We have come here to Washington, D.C., as a delegation of the Yesha Council on behalf of all the heroes of the communities in Judea and Samaria for President Trump’s inauguration. After years of working with senior officials here in the administration, we are here to ensure that under this administration, the communities will be strengthened, the State of Israel will grow stronger, and we will defeat our enemies. Of course, we are also here to express our gratitude for the deep cooperation between the administration, the State of Israel, and the communities.”

Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan: “Our joint presence here in Washington, not just for the symbolic inauguration event but also for meetings and ongoing collaboration, carries a clear message. We are united in our efforts toward meaningful changes, with God’s help, to strengthen the communities in Judea and Samaria, and thereby strengthen the State of Israel. We are all grateful to President Donald Trump for his decision to lift the sanctions within minutes of taking office. This is not only a moral statement but also a significant political one.

"From here, we are calling on the Israeli government: the ball is in your court. You were elected by the citizens of Israel, and we expect you to do what is necessary and not miss this historic opportunity. Our role here is to explain, act, build connections, and form coalitions to support the communities in Israel. But you were elected to lead—don’t let this historic opportunity slip away. Even if there are differences of opinion, respect them. The ball is in your hands.”

Or Piron Zomer, Head of the Oranit Regional Council: “I was pleased to join the Yesha Council delegation. We met many people here. It’s clear that from Washington, things look very clear—the importance of Judea and Samaria as a protective shield for the entire State of Israel is evident here. We call on the State of Israel and the Israeli government to make things just as clear within Israel.”

Omer Rahamim, CEO of the Yesha Council: “The Yesha Council is working in unity to achieve significant gains for the communities in Judea and Samaria, even from the United States."

Eliana Passentin, Director of the International Desk of the Binyamin Regional Council: “We have come with blessings from the biblical heartland. President Trump, it’s a new administration, a new opportunity for the State of Israel, a new opportunity for the United States of America. We send our thanks to the president for the present for the past and for the future.

"As part of the delegation’s visit, we published a unique congratulatory advertisement in Times Square in New York to honor President Trump. We will continue to work together for the benefit of the communities in Judea and Samaria.”