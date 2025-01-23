Major General Oded Basiuk, the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, was verbally accosted by an anti-Israel journalist during an official visit to London.

Declassified UK shared a video of its employee Alex Morris approaching Basiuk outside a British security think tank near the British Defence Ministry.

"General Basiuk, what did you discuss with the MoD?” Morris demanded. “Are you worried about the ICC investigating you for war crimes?"

When Basiuk entered the building, Morris shouted, “Are you a war criminal, General Basiuk?”