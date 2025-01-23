US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has decided to appoint Sean Curren as the head of the Secret Service.

Sean was on Trump's protection detail during the assassination attempt last July, where he was filmed jumping towards Trump after the first shot fired at him.

Trump explained his decision by stating: "He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote. "I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."

Previously, Trump accused former President Biden and Vice President Harris of partial responsibility for the assassination attempt on him.

“I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault. And I’m the opponent. They were weaponising government against me, they brought in the whole DoJ to try and get me, they weren’t too interested in my health and safety. They were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service.”

Days after the assassination attempt, Secret Service officials admitted that security around Trump was lacking, and that requests to increase security were denied due to a shortage of suitable manpower.