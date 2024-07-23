Following the failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania last week, the Director of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle has announced her resignation.

According to the Associated Press, Cheatle sent an Email to her staff on Tuesday announcing her decision. “I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she wrote. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

On Monday, Cheatle stood before a congressional committee where representatives from both sides of the aisle rebuked her for the failures that led to the incident in Pennsylvania which left the former President and current Republican nominee lightly wounded.