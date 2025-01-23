A security source has warned that terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, responsible for several terror attacks during the Second Intifada, will not be able to return to terror after his release from prison.

Zubeidi, former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades terrorist organization and the mastermind behind the Gilboa prison break in 2021, is on the list of terrorists to be freed in the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

When asked about the IDF operation in Jenin, the source said, "We identified a need to act against the terrorists' abilities. We will no longer wait for their intentions. Our goal is to neutralize the Jenin battalion."

Regarding the prisoner swap deal, which is expected to see the release of Zakaria Zubeidi, who lived in the Jenin area, the source said: "If Zubeidi holds a weapon - he will be eliminated. There will be no differentiation between him and other terrorists. The moment he is released, if there is a need to, we will reach him."

The source stressed: "The operation in Jenin will not end soon - IDF forces will do everything necessary."