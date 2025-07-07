A Palestinian Arab source involved in the negotiations between Israel and the Hamas terror group estimated Monday morning that a ceasefire agreement could be signed in the coming days.

According to the source, for the first time, there has been real progress due to US President Donald Trump's direct involvement in the matter.

"This time it's different — Trump is much more involved," the source said. "Both sides will need to reach a solution, even if it's not to their liking."

He claimed that he received a commitment from the U.S. administration stating that the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip will not be an obstacle to the agreement.

The source also claimed that the adjustments presented by Hamas' leadership are not significant and are not expected to delay the understandings.

In his opinion, unless there are last-minute surprises, the negotiations can be completed, and a ceasefire and hostage return agreement could be signed in the coming days.

The first session of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage deal, taking place in Qatar, ended inconclusively overnight Sunday, Reuters reported, citing two Palestinian Arab sources familiar with the matter.

The two sources claimed that the Israeli delegation does not have a sufficient mandate to reach an agreement with Hamas.

"After the first session of indirect negotiations in Doha, the Israeli delegation is not sufficiently authorized and is not authorized to reach an agreement with Hamas, as it has no real powers", the sources told Reuters.

The talks began two days after Hamas announced on Friday night that it had submitted a positive response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal but was seeking what it described as some "minor amendments."

On Saturday night, Netanyahu’s office clarified that "the changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel."

Despite this, the Israeli delegation left for Qatar on Sunday.