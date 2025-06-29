A senior Palestinian Arab official told the Arabic-language Sky News channel that the Hamas terrorist organization has presented a list of demands as part of ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the report, the demands include a commitment not to target the organization's political bureau or its senior exiled leaders, as well as assurances that Hamas funds will not be seized or frozen, and that no restrictions will be placed on its operations outside of Gaza.

The report also stated that Hamas is demanding that its members or affiliates be integrated into a new civil administration and security apparatus in the Gaza Strip.

According to the same source, the United States has agreed to guarantee the end of hostilities, but on the condition that if a final agreement is not signed after a 70-day ceasefire, Israel would regain full military freedom of action.

In response to the report, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri strongly denied the claims, calling them “baseless accusations” that serve Israel and undermine Hamas' legitimacy.