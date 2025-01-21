The IDF launched a counterterrorism operation on Tuesday in Jenin with drone strikes on several targets.

The IDF stated that a large force of IDF soldiers, including special operations, ISA, and Border Police personnel will operate in the coming days in the Jenin area. The operation will continue for as long as is needed.

"The operation has clear objectives: continue to maintain the IDF's freedom of operation in all of Judea and Samaria and to destroy and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and 'ticking time bombs,'" the IDF stated.