Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani on Monday, after which the two addressed the press.

"You are the first Foreign Minister to visit Israel following the release of our three hostages yesterday. We deeply appreciate your solidarity with us. Israel and Italy are pillars of stability and strength: Italy is a leader in Europe and on the international stage. Israel is a powerhouse in the dangerous and unstable Middle East," Sa'ar opened.

"Last night, three brave Israeli women – Emily, Romi, and Doron – were freed from Hamas captivity. Their release is a moment of joy and hope for the State of Israel. The day before that, after ten years in captivity, the body of fallen soldier Oron Shaul was brought to Israel by the IDF. This recovery underscores Israel’s unwavering commitment to its citizens and soldiers, both living and deceased," he added.

Sa'ar noted that "the State of Israel is paying a heavy price for its commitment to its values and mutual responsibility. This is the essence of the Jewish State. Israel remains steadfast in its three primary objectives, including the dismantling of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and removing the threat from Gaza to its citizens.

"Throughout this process, Israel has stood firm on its principles and demands.

He stressed that "Hamas had changed their positions only now under maximum Israeli military pressure and the decisive leadership of incoming President Donald Trump, a framework for the release of the hostages has been agreed upon.

"War is not an objective in itself. But one must understand: We will not compromise on our objectives. Hamas leaders have repeatedly declared their intent to carry out more October 7th-style attacks against Israel. They are committed to the idea of eliminating the Jewish State."

He affirmed that "Israel will not accept Hamas’s rule in Gaza. As long as Hamas remains in power, there will be no peace, security, or stability in the Middle East.

"The Palestinian Authority must end its policy of Pay for Slay. The more jail time a terrorist gets, the more money they pay him. The PA must stop educating children to hate, inciting against Israel, and conducting legal warfare against it."

Turning to the relationship between Israel and Italy, he stated: "Our economic ties are a central pillar of the Israeli-Italian relationship. Today, we are hosting a significant meeting between Israeli and Italian business leaders, marking the beginning of a new chapter in economic relations between our nations. We have a lot of work to do and a lot of topics to advance: Science, health, environment, cyber, energy, space, infrastructure, investments, and technology. And we will do it today and we work hard together in the future."

He ended his remarks by noting: "Israel and Italy are close allies of the US and good friends of President Trump and his incoming administration. I would like to congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration today. His unwavering support for Israel is deeply appreciated. I look forward to continuing close cooperation with the new administration to address shared challenges and build a brighter future for both nations."