The terrorists who will be released today (Sunday) from prisons in Israel in exchange for the three kidnapped women who will be returned from captivity will be released to Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.

In exchange for the three kidnapped women, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, 90 terrorists will be released. 78 of the terrorists will be released to Judea and Samaria, and 12 to eastern Jerusalem.

The Israel Prison Service has received the list of security prisoners who are expected to be released from the various prisons as part of Operation Wings of Freedom.

Upon completion of the necessary operations in the prisons, officers from the "Nachshon" unit - the special response team of the Prison Service - will transfer the terrorists to the central reception point in the "Ofer" prison.

Upon their arrival, they will be identified by representatives of the Red Cross and will wait until the Israeli hostages arrive. Upon receiving approval from the political authorities, the terrorists will be transported from the "Ofer" prison by the Red Cross to their release locations.

At the same time, the IDF is preparing for the terrorists to be released in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. Since the morning the Central Command has been carrying out two operations, defensive, for which the command has received seven companies for each of the regional divisions to protect the communities, as well as offensive operations to prevent terror attacks on the roads, in the villages, and against Jewish communities. The Central Command emphasized that all of the villages to which the terrorists are supposed to return were mapped out and operations will be conducted to prevent any acts of terror from emanating from them.