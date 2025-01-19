Romi Gonen will be released later today along with two other female hostages, her brother posted on social media this morning (Sunday).

Romi Gonen, 24, from Kfar Vradim, was abducted from the nature party in Re'im. At 10:15 a.m. on October 7, 2024, she told her mother, Merav Leshem-Gonen, on the phone that she had been shot.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed a short while ago that Israel has received from Hamas the list of hostages who are scheduled to be released today as part of the ceasefire deal. The defense establishment is currently reviewing the details.

The Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch, first has updated the families of the hostages who will be released today through IDF representatives.

The Prime Minister's Office stated, "We ask the media and the public not to disseminate the details of the list, to exercise due caution, and to maintain the privacy of the families. We will continue to update with reliable information as soon as possible."

The names of the three hostages who are scheduled to be released today were supposed to have been provided by Hamas by 8:30 a.m. this morning. Hamas did not provide the names until an hour and a half after the deadline had passed, delaying the start of the ceasefire.