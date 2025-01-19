National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed on Saturday night, in an interview with Channel 12 News, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered him a series of proposals so that he would not resign from the government over the hostage release deal.

"They offered me Judea and Samaria, we'll give you construction, we'll dismiss the Chief of Staff and say it's because of you - but the Chief of Staff is concluding his term anyway. They offered me all sorts of credits, but it's inappropriate for me to accept them when I know what this deal looks like," said Ben Gvir.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the statements and said in response, "Nothing was offered to Ben-Gvir. This is an absolute lie."

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded, "The term of the Chief of Staff has nothing to do with, and will not have anything to do with any political issue."

Earlier on Saturday night, Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party announced that it intends to resign from the coalition en masse on Sunday in protest against the hostage deal.

In a statement, the party declared, "In light of the reckless agreement with the terrorist organization Hamas, releasing hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands into Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, while forfeiting IDF's achievements in the war, withdrawing IDF troops from Gaza and ceasing fighting in the region, in an agreement which is a surrender to Hamas, the Otzma Yehudit Party will submit resignation letters to the government and coalition tomorrow morning. Ministers Ben Gvir, Wasserlauf, and Eliyahu, as well as MKs Fogel, Har-Melech, and Kroizer will leave their posts.''

Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party will remain in the government. Channel 12 News reported that Smotrich reached an agreement with the Prime Minister to achieve the objectives of the war, including the destruction of Hamas, immediately after the first stage of the deal is implemented.