The UK government will impose sanctions on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Times reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the UK will be joined by Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Minister Ben-Gvir commented on the reported: "Boo to the white paper (referring to the British orders prohibiting Jewish immigration to the Land of Israel during the British Mandate), we survived Pharaoh, we will survive Keir Starmer as well. I will continue to work for the State of Israel and the people of Israel without fear!"