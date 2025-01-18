Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party announced on Saturday night that it intends to resign from the coalition en masse tomorrow in protest against the hostage deal.

In a statement, the party declared: "In light of the reckless agreement with the terrorist organization Hamas, releasing hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands into Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, while forfeiting IDF's achievements in the war, withdrawing IDF forces from Gaza territories and ceasing fighting in the region, in an agreement which is a surrender to Hamas, the Otzma Yehudit Party will submit resignation letters to the government and coalition tomorrow morning. Ministers Ben-Gvir, Wasserlauf, and Eliyahu, as well as MKs Fogel, Har-Melech, and Kreuzer will leave their posts.''

Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party will remain in the government. Channel 12 News reported that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reached an agreement with the Prime Minister to achieve the war's objectives, including the destruction of Hamas, immediately after the first stage of the deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the government meeting on Saturday night regarding the emerging deal to return the captives and the tense security situation in the region. In his remarks, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of national unity in this period, alongside the need to continue fighting to ensure Israel's security.

"I will not elaborate on the missions we have throughout the region," Netanyahu said. "In such matters, it is better to speak less and do more. We are in a historic struggle to defeat the axis of evil and remove the threat of death it imposes on us. Who else will do this but us – those who called to stop the war before entering Rafah and the broad attack in Lebanon?"

Netanyahu acknowledged the heavy cost involved with the current decisions, but stressed they are necessary for the country's future. "This is not the time to split and scatter – it is the time to unite and connect. I know people have spoken here from their hearts. Yes, there is a heavy price here, but we are discussing Israel's fate."

The Prime Minister praised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his party members for choosing to remain part of the government despite their opposition to the deal. "I greatly appreciate that the Finance Minister and his colleagues, despite their opposition, remain under the stretcher. I hope Itamar (Ben Gvir) and his colleagues will resume bearing the burden together with us.''

Netanyahu concluded his remarks with a call for national unity: "We have no one else to bear this burden. We have no other land.''