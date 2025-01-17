The head of the ISA, Ronen Bar, emphasized during the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem the importance of approving the deal for the release of the hostages immediately, while warning of the risks of waiting.

"It is important to close the deal as soon as possible and not to postpone the cabinet meeting until tomorrow," Bar said.

"As long as there is agreement, there is no need to drag it out, there is no need to wait. The sooner we can bring the hostages home, the better."

Bar emphasized that any delay was a detriment to Israel. "Every minute that passes endangers them and gives Hamas more time to reorganize," he added.