A growing number of lawmakers are calling on US President Joe Biden to intervene and prevent TikTok from being banned in the United States as soon as Sunday, warning that such an action could harm millions of creators and businesses who depend on the platform, Reuters reported.

A law signed by Biden in April, that would compel TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the platform or face its shutdown in the United States, goes into effect on Sunday.

"We're asking for the ability to be able to try rationally to resolve this issue so TikTok does not go dark," said Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Thursday. "Let's take a breath, try to step back, buy some time, try to figure this out."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has also appealed to Biden, requesting a 90-day extension on the deadline for ByteDance to sell its US operations. This extension, Schumer argues, could avert a ban on the app, which is used by 170 million Americans.

"It’s clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, of so many influencers who have built up a good network of followers," Schumer stated, according to Reuters.

A White House official said on Thursday that implementing the ban would fall under the next administration’s responsibility, given the January 19 deadline coincides with the holiday weekend and the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Previously, the White House indicated that Biden did not intend to issue an extension.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that TikTok plans to cease its US operations on Sunday unless a last-minute reprieve is granted.

The legislation against TikTok was part of a series of moves in the US aimed at limiting the application. Last February, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on federal devices and systems.