According to an extensive study by the Reuters Institute, more than half of US participants stated that they primarily access news through social media platforms, with Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube being the most popular. In contrast, only 50% reported getting their news mainly from television, while 48% cited online news websites and apps as their primary sources.

The study surveyed 100,000 individuals across 48 countries worldwide. One of the report’s key findings is a dramatic political shift within X, owned by Elon Musk. Since Musk took over the platform, there has been a 50% increase in users who identify as politically right-leaning.

In 2021, just 10% of X users identified as right-wing, compared to 15% today. Meanwhile, the number of left-leaning users has declined from 17% in 2021 to 14% currently.

"Far more right-leaning individuals, particularly young men, have flocked to X, while some progressive audiences have either left the platform or use it less frequently," the study notes.

Another significant trend identified in the study is the rise of podcasts as a key news source. In the US, 22% of respondents admitted to getting news from Joe Rogan—a globally popular podcast host—during the week following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Additionally, TikTok has emerged as the fastest-growing video and social media platform for news consumption, with 17% of global citizens now using the app to stay informed.