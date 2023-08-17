New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, Reuters reported.

With the move, New York City joined a number of US cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video sharing app.

TikTok "posed a security threat to the city's technical networks," the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

New York City agencies are required to remove the app within 30 days and employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks. New York State had already banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices.

TikTok has faced rising concerns over national security due to Chinese parent company ByteDance. Both parties in Washington have become increasingly concerned that the Chinese government could use its legal powers to access the user data of American citizens or to spread misinformation.

In August of 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with ByteDance, saying Chinese tech operations may be used for spying. The company later announced it will challenge the crackdown on the service in court.

Last December, the US House of Representatives Committee on House Administration banned TikTok from all House-managed mobile devices "due to a number of security risks".

In February, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have TikTok on federal devices and systems.

Among the states and cities that have restricted TikTok on government devices is Montana, which recently passed a bill banning the app across the state.

The rule is set to go into effect on Jan. 1 but is being challenged legally by the company.