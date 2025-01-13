US Vice President-elect JD Vance shed light on Sunday on the implications of President-elect Donald Trump’s warning that “all hell will break loose” if the hostages held by Hamas are not freed by January 20, when Trump takes office.

“It means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple of battalions of Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the Middle East. It means actually doing the job of American leadership,” Vance stated during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

According to Vance, Trump’s warning of “hell to pay” in the Middle East if the hostages remain captive has been a driving force behind recent progress in the ongoing negotiations.

“We’re hopeful there’s going to be a deal that’s struck toward the very end of Biden’s administration — maybe the last day or two,” Vance said. “But regardless of when that deal is struck, it will be because people are terrified that there are going to be consequences for Hamas.”

Trump has several times warned Hamas that it should release the hostages it is holding in Gaza before he takes office.

At the end of December, Trump was asked by CNN’s Alayna Treene about his past comments that there will be “hell to pay” if the hostages are not returned by the time he assumes office on January 20.

"Let me put it this way: They better let the hostages come back soon," he replied.

In recent days there have been reports of progress in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed Mossad chief David Barnea to leave for Qatar with a delegation of senior officials, for the purpose of advancing negotiations on a deal.

On Sunday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voiced cautious optimism about a deal.

"We are very, very close; and yet being close still means we are far because until you actually get across the finish line, we're not there," Sullivan told CNN.

"Can we get it done before the 20th? It is possible, but I certainly can't make any predictions," he added.