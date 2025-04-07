Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington on Sunday night, ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for Monday, and with other senior US officials.

As Netanyahu landed, representatives of the US administration awaited him, greeting him with an honor guard and a red carpet.

Trump said on Sunday night that he would discuss trade issues with Netanyahu during their meeting, noting that trade between the United States and Israel would be a key topic on the agenda.

Speaking before taking off from Hungary to Washington earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu noted that he was leaving for the US at Trump's invitation "to talk with him, of course, about these issues: The hostages, achieving victory in Gaza and – of course – the tariff regime that has been imposed on Israel. I hope that I will be able to help on this issue. That is the intention."

Netanyahu emphasized that he is the first international leader who will meet with Trump on the issue of tariffs, "Which is so important to the Israeli economy. There is a long line of leaders who want to do this regarding their economies. I think that it reflects the special personal link, as well as the special ties between the US and Israel, which are so vital at this time."

Trump and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet on Monday at 1:00 p.m. local time, and will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

Before his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet on Sunday night with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss the tariffs imposed on Israel.