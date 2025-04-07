Knesset Member Gilad Kariv was questioned by police on Monday morning under suspicion of leaking classified protocols from the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to police sources, Kariv reportedly refrained from cooperating with investigators, offering minimal responses during the interrogation.

According to Channel 2 News, Kariv arrived for interrogation at Lahav 433 without his cell phone, possibly fearing that he would be asked to deposit the device

Following the questioning, MK Kariv issued a statement in which he strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the investigation was the result of a politically motivated complaint filed by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

“The investigation stems from a vindictive and politically driven complaint by the Speaker of the Knesset,” Kariv stated. “It undermines the principle of parliamentary immunity and is aimed at silencing opposition voices.”

Kariv further emphasized that the quotes cited in journalist Ben Caspit’s article—upon which the complaint is reportedly based—had been cleared by the military censor and did not contain any classified material. He contrasted this with what he described as “numerous” unauthorized leaks of sensitive information from both the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Cabinet, claiming these incidents were not similarly investigated. He specifically referenced a recent Cabinet leak that was allegedly acknowledged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

“This political persecution will not deter me from fulfilling my public duty,” Kariv added. “I will continue to oppose the actions of the Knesset Speaker and, in particular, what I consider the dangerous and unlawful conduct of Prime Minister Netanyahu, both prior to and following the recent tragedy.”

Approximately two weeks ago, the State Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General authorized police to summon Kariv for questioning, following a formal request from Speaker Ohana to initiate an investigation.

In response to the development, Kariv maintained his innocence, stating: “Any proper investigation will confirm that Speaker Ohana’s complaint is baseless. I have never endangered national security. At a time when the nation faces one of the gravest security crises since its founding, the Likud party is diverting attention by targeting the opposition with fabricated allegations and political incitement.”