Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement to the media today (Sunday) in Hungary, just moments before he and his wife boarded their flight to Washington, for a round of meetings expected to last about a week.

During his speech, he noted that he and the President of Hungary "also spoke about the Hungarian hostage and other important issues for the State of Israel."

"In the Gaza Strip, two Hungarian hostages are being held, Ilan Weiss z"l and my husband, Omri Miran. Omri will mark his 48th birthday in captivity this coming Friday. Our daughters, Roni and Alma, have been waiting for his return for 548 days." Lisi added: "I hope you haven't forgotten his name, and that he and 58 other hostages are waiting for you to bring them home."

Nahal Oz likewise denounced the statement: "The Hungarian hostage has a name. His name is Omri Miran, and he has a wife, Lishi Lavi-Miran, and two little girls: Roni, who is 3.5 years old, and Alma, who celebrated her second birthday last week. This is just information you may need before you make a matter-of-fact post as if bringing Omri home is not what you should be focusing on above all else."

Later, Netanyahu spoke from the state jet Wing of Zion with Lishi. He emphasized that he mentioned Omri's name many times during his visit to Budapest, including in the joint statement with the Hungarian Prime Minister, in his private meetings with the Hungarian Prime Minister, and the President of Hungary, and in additional meetings he held in order to work for the return of the hostages.

He also asked the Hungarian Prime Minister for his involvement in the return of the hostage Ilan Shlomo Weiss, who is likewise a dual citizen.

"The Prime Minister added that he will continue to work tirelessly for the return of all our hostages, both the living and the deceased, while raising the issue to global awareness at every diplomatic visit," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The chairman of The Democrats party Yair Golan wrote: "Netanyahu, the Hungarian hostage, Omri Miran, has a name and a face and a family. As do the 58 other hostages that you and your government have abandoned in the Gaza Strip for 548 days."

MK Meirav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) added: "Only someone as detached as you could write 'the Hungarian hostage'. Delete that and learn their names - Ilan Weiss and Omri Miran.