US President-elect Donald Trump gave a news conference from Mar-a-Lago in Florida today (Tuesday), less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

During the question and answer session following his speech, Trump was asked about the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, where 100 Israeli hostages continue to be held by Hamas and other terrorists.

"If they're (the hostages) not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East," Trump said, reiterating his previous threats on the hostage issue.

"It will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone," he added. "All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is."

Trump stated, "They should have given them back a long time ago, [and] they should have never taken them. There should have never been the attack on October 7th. People forget that. But there was, and many people are killed - they're no longer hostages."

He noted that some of the hostages are American citizens and recounted how many parents of hostages have come to him asking for his help in getting back the bodies of their children.

"If the deal isn't done before I take office, which is now gonna be two weeks, all hell will break out in the Middle East," the President-elect said.

Trump invited his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to speak about the hostage negotiations.

Witkoff said that he has seen progress in the talks and is hopeful there will be something to announce by the time of Trump's inauguration.

"I'm really hopeful that by the inaugural we'll have some good things to announce on behalf of the President," Witkoff said, adding that he believes Hamas has gotten the message that there will be serious consequences if the hostages are not free by January 20.