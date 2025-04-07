A group of legal professionals in Britain is due to submit a war crimes complaint to the Metropolitan Police against ten British citizens who served with the Israeli military in Gaza.

The Guardian reports that on Monday, they will present a 240-page dossier to Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit. The report alleges serious violations, including the deliberate killing of civilians and aid workers—some by sniper fire—and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure such as hospitals.

Compiled by a team of UK-based lawyers and researchers in The Hague, the document also accuses the suspects of carrying out coordinated strikes on protected locations, including historic monuments and religious sites, as well as the forced displacement of civilians.

The suspects’ names, some holding officer-level positions, as well as the full contents of the report, will not be made public, due to legal constraints.

One of the lawyers said: “​If one of our nationals is committing ​an offence, we ought to be doing something about it​."

"Even if we can’t stop the government of foreign countries behaving badly, we can at least stop our nationals from behaving badly," he added, saying that British nationals are legally bind not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine, "No one is above the law.”